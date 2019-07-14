Cleveland, Ritter lead Brooklyn to 4-1 win over West Virginia

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Luke Ritter had two hits and scored two runs, and Matt Cleveland pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings as the Brooklyn Cyclones defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-1 on Sunday.

Cleveland (1-2) allowed one hit while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win.

Brooklyn started the scoring in the second inning when Antoine Duplantis hit a sacrifice fly and Jose Mena hit an RBI triple.

After Brooklyn added a run in the fourth when Ritter scored on a double play, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Dean Lockery hit an RBI double, bringing home Cory Wood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cyclones tacked on another run in the eighth when Jake Mangum scored on a passed ball.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-5) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out five and walked one.