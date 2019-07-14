Jerez’s single leads Lake County to 5-2 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Miguel Jerez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 5-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Sunday.

The single by Jerez came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Captains a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cody Farhat hit a two-run double.

Burlington took a 2-0 lead after Justin Jones hit an RBI double in the third inning and Jordyn Adams hit a solo home run in the fourth. Lake County answered in the sixth inning when Jose Fermin hit an RBI double, scoring Ruben Cardenas.

Luis Araujo (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while James Varela (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Adams homered and singled twice for the Bees.