Adams’ double leads Fayetteville to 3-1 win over Potomac

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Jake Adams hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 3-1 win over the Potomac Nationals on Sunday.

The double by Adams, part of a two-run inning, gave the Woodpeckers a 2-1 lead before Michael Papierski hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Fayetteville took the lead on a single by Corey Julks that scored Miguelangel Sierra. Potomac answered in the next half-inning when Aldrem Corredor scored when a runner was thrown out.

Brett Conine (4-2) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Andrew Istler (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.