Reed’s homer leads Amarillo to 10-6 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Buddy Reed hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 10-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday. With the victory, the Sod Poodles swept the four-game series.

The home run by Reed came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 9-6 lead. Later in the inning, Peter Van Gansen hit an RBI double, bringing home Rodrigo Orozco.

Evan Miller (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while CD Pelham (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Charles Leblanc homered and singled, driving in three runs for the RoughRiders.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Amarillo improved to 12-6 against Frisco this season.