Diaz, O’Brien lift New Orleans over Nashville 9-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Isan Diaz homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs as the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Nashville Sounds 9-3 on Sunday.

Peter O'Brien homered and doubled with two runs for New Orleans.

Nashville tied the game 1-1 in the fourth after Patrick Wisdom hit a solo home run.

New Orleans answered in the next half-inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Eddy Alvarez hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The Baby Cakes later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, O'Brien hit a solo home run, while Diaz hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Starter Joe Gunkel (2-1) got the win while Jake Lemoine (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wisdom hit two solo home runs for the Sounds.