Rojas hits walk-off homer in 10th, Round Rock beats Iowa 10-8

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Joshua Rojas hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning, as the Round Rock Express defeated the Iowa Cubs 10-8 on Sunday.

The Express scored one run in the eighth before Iowa took an 8-7 lead in the 10th when P.J. Higgins hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jim Adduci.

Reliever Reymin Guduan (3-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out two to get the win. James Norwood (3-1) went one inning, allowing three runs and two hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Jack Mayfield homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Derek Fisher homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Several Cubs chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits.