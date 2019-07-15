Rodriguez’s double leads DSL Tigers1 to 6-2 win over DSL D-backs2

, (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Tigers1 to a 6-2 win over the DSL D-backs2 on Monday.

The double by Rodriguez capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Tigers1 a 4-2 lead after Adinso Reyes scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The DSL Tigers1 extended their lead in the ninth when Enrique Batista scored on a wild pitch and Carlos Mendoza scored on a passed ball.

Carlos Pena (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Bernardo Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs2, Danyer Sanabria doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, DSL D-backs2 is 4-1 against DSL Tigers1 this season.