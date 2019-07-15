Baldoquin’s single leads Mobile to 6-3 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Roberto Baldoquin hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 6-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Monday.

The single by Baldoquin, part of a three-run inning, gave the BayBears a 2-1 lead before Connor Justus and Baldoquin scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The BayBears later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Zane Gurwitz and Baldoquin hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Brandon Marsh homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs for Mobile.

Luis Pena (2-0) got the win in relief while Allen Webster (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Charcer Burks tripled and singled for the Smokies.