Nevin leads Hartford over Richmond 5-4

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin singled twice as the Hartford Yard Goats topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4 on Monday.

With the game tied 1-1, the Yard Goats took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Bret Boswell hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the sixth when Mylz Jones scored on a wild pitch.

Richmond saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bryce Johnson hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Gio Brusa hit a solo home run in the ninth to cut the Hartford lead to 5-4.

Hartford left-hander Matt Whitehouse (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Caleb Baragar (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.