Rose, Fletcher and Lynch lead Kane County in win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Joey Rose, Dominic Fletcher and Keshawn Lynch each had three hits, as the Kane County Cougars beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-1 on Monday.

Rose doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Fletcher homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

West Michigan cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fifth after Christopher Proctor hit an RBI single, bringing home Jack Kenley.

The Cougars added to their lead with five runs in the seventh inning, including an RBI single by Lynch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kane County right-hander Matt Tabor (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brad Bass (1-2) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.