Luciano’s walk leads AZL Giants Orange to 13-3 win over AZL Cubs 1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 13-3 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Tuesday.

The walk by Luciano came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the AZL Giants Orange a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, AZL Giants Orange scored on four more plays, including a two-run single by Abdiel Layer.

The AZL Giants Orange later added two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

AZL Giants Orange southpaw Juan Sanchez (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Remon (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing six runs and two hits over 1 1/3 innings.