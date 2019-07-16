Wasinger’s double leads Hillsboro to 4-3 win over Salem-Keizer

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Daniel Wasinger hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 4-3 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Monday.

The double by Wasinger scored Ricky Martinez and Jesus Marriaga and was the game's last scoring play.

The Volcanoes went up 3-2 when Sean Roby hit an RBI double, bringing home Simon Whiteman in the fifth.

Erin Baldwin (1-1) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Kervin Castro (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Volcanoes, Whiteman tripled and singled, also stealing two bases. Tyler Fitzgerald singled twice, also stealing a base.