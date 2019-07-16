Wilson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Milwaukee

Atlanta Braves (58-37, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-47, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryse Wilson (1-0, 6.14 ERA, BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 28-21 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 158 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 32, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Braves are 30-18 on the road. Atlanta has hit 150 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with 25, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 4-2. Max Fried notched his 10th victory and Freeman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Adrian Houser registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 32 home runs and is batting .332. Keston Hiura is 13-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Freeman leads the Braves with 52 extra base hits and is batting .302. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 2-8, .235 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Corbin Burnes: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (right elbow impingement), Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Max Fried: day-to-day (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).