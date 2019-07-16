San Diego takes 3-game skid into matchup with Miami

San Diego Padres (45-48, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (34-57, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Logan Allen (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (3-0, 1.24 ERA, .90 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 16-31 in home games. Miami has hit 72 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Brian Anderson leads the team with 12, averaging one every 26.9 at-bats.

The Padres are 22-21 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .339.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas leads the Marlins with 93 hits and is batting .293. Garrett Cooper is 9-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 103 hits and has 63 RBIs. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .217 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).