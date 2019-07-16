Lambert scheduled to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (45-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-48, third in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Drew Pomeranz (2-9, 6.42 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-1, 6.67 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rockies are 20-23 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado has hit 122 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads them with 21, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Giants are 25-24 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .234 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .259. The Giants won the last meeting 2-1. Dereck Rodriguez earned his fourth victory and Stephen Vogt went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 21 home runs and is batting .306. Daniel Murphy is 12-for-33 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and is batting .246. Brandon Crawford is 11-for-27 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .247 batting average, 7.86 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Giants: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (left foot discomfort).