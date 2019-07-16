Sports
Baez, Montero lead DSL Pirates1 to 5-2 win over DSL Cubs1
, (AP) -- Darwin Baez hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Eliazer Montero had three hits and scored three runs as the DSL Pirates1 topped the DSL Cubs1 5-2 on Tuesday.
The home run by Baez capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Pirates1 a 4-1 lead after Juan Jerez hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
The DSL Pirates1 tacked on another run in the ninth when Jerez hit an RBI triple, scoring Montero.
Starter Valentin Linarez (3-2) got the win while Anderson Parra (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.
Despite the loss, DSL Cubs1 is 4-2 against DSL Pirates1 this season.
