Vasquez’s single leads DSL Rockies to 3-2 win over DSL Yankees

, (AP) -- Johendry Vasquez hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 3-2 win over the DSL Yankees on Tuesday.

The single by Vasquez, part of a three-run inning, gave the DSL Rockies a 1-0 lead before Rayanphi Rosario scored on a wild pitch and Vasquez scored on a single later in the inning.

After DSL Yankees scored a run in the fifth on a home run by Wilfre Favelo, the DSL Yankees cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Carlos Verdecia scored on an error.

Starter Enrique Saldana (3-0) got the win while Yoljeldriz Diaz (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Dominican Summer League game.