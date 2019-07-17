Soccer coach accused of sexual assaulting child

Police have charged a girls soccer coach with sexually assaulting a child.

Keene police say 24-year-old Alexander Waterbury, of Keene, was arrested Tuesday. He has been charged with four counts of felonious sexual assault and two counts of prohibited sales of alcohol.

Police say Waterbury coached the girls team at Monadnock Regional Middle-High School in Swanzey at the time of the alleged assaults. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 16 but older than 13. It is unclear if the student was on the soccer team.

Waterbury is being held at the Cheshire County House of Correction and will be arraigned Wednesday at Cheshire Superior Court.

It is unclear if Waterbury has an attorney and a phone number for him couldn't be found.