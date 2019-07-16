Supak, Hummel lead Biloxi to 8-0 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Trey Supak tossed a one-hit shutout and Cooper Hummel homered and had three hits, as the Biloxi Shuckers topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 8-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Supak (10-4) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked one.

Up 1-0 in the third, Biloxi added to its lead when Bruce Caldwell hit a two-run double.

The Shuckers later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

Scott Moss (6-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The Lookouts were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.