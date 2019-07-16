Alvarez’s double leads Trenton to 4-2 win over Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday.

The double by Alvarez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Thunder a 3-2 lead before Ben Ruta hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Thunder tied the game 2-2 when Isiah Gilliam hit a solo home run in the fourth.

Starter Albert Abreu (5-7) got the win while Beau Sulser (7-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

Logan Hill tripled and singled three times for the Curve. Chris Sharpe homered and singled.

Trenton improved to 3-1 against Altoona this season.