Brazilian Cunha wins women’s 5K open water at world titles

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil stands with her medal after the women's 5km open water swim at the World Swimming Championships in Yeosu, South Korea, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the women's 5-kilometer open water event at the world championships on Wednesday by one second over Aurelie Muller of France.

Cunha finished the race in 57 minutes, 56.00 seconds. There was a tie for the bronze medal: American Hannah Moore and Leonie Beck of Germany both finished in 57:58, two seconds behind Cunha in the non-Olympic event.

All 54 starters completed the race.

The open water races continue Thursday with the 5-kilometer team relay. The 25-kilometer races for men and women, also non-Olympic events, conclude the open-water program on Friday.