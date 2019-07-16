Casas, Lozada lead the way for Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Triston Casas homered and singled twice, driving home three runs as the Greenville Drive defeated the Asheville Tourists 4-1 on Tuesday.

Everlouis Lozada homered and singled with two runs for Greenville.

Asheville started the scoring in the second inning when Danny Edgeworth hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Drive took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Lozada hit a solo home run.

The Drive added to their lead in the eighth when Casas hit a two-run home run.

Alex Demchak (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Asheville starter Shelby Lackey (3-10) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.