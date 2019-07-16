Oller leads Augusta to 4-1 win over Charleston

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (AP) -- Adam Oller allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Augusta GreenJackets over the Charleston RiverDogs in a 4-1 win on Tuesday.

Oller (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.

Augusta took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a double by Jose Layer that scored Jacob Gonzalez.

The RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brandon Lockridge hit an RBI single, scoring Max Burt.

The GreenJackets tacked on another run in the seventh when Ismael Munguia hit an RBI double, scoring Jeffry Parra.

Jhony Brito (3-3) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

With the win, Augusta improved to 8-4 against Charleston this season.