Pelletier’s single leads Lakewood to 7-4 win over Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ben Pelletier hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 7-4 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday. The BlueClaws snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Pelletier started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the BlueClaws a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Rafael Marchan hit a sacrifice fly and Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch.

Michael Gomez (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Felix Bautista (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Adam Hall homered and singled for the Shorebirds.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 12-4 against Lakewood this season.