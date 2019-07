SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Trent Grisham hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, and Lucas Erceg hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the San Antonio Missions topped the Nashville Sounds 6-5 on Tuesday.

Deolis Guerra (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Miguel Del Pozo (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.