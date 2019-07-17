Ramos’ homer leads Vancouver to 4-0 win over Tri-City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Adrian Ramos hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 4-0 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Tuesday. The Canadians swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Ramos scored Mc Gregory Contreras to break a scoreless tie.

The Canadians added to their lead in the eighth when Dominic Abbadessa hit a two-run double.

William Gaston (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tri-City starter Ignacio Feliz (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

The Dust Devils were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Canadians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.