Vazquez leads Eugene over Boise 8-1

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Luis Vazquez had two hits and two RBI as the Eugene Emeralds beat the Boise Hawks 8-1 on Tuesday.

With the game tied 1-1, the Emeralds took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. Vazquez and Luis Diaz hit RBI singles en route to the four-run lead.

The Emeralds later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Jacob Olson hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Zac Taylor, while Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Grayson Byrd in the ninth.

Tanner Dalton (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Boise starter Wander Cabrera (1-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Ezequiel Tovar tripled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Hawks.

Despite the loss, Boise is 4-2 against Eugene this season.