Osorio’s single leads Puebla over Monclova in 13 innings

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Enrique Osorio hit an RBI single in the top of the 13th inning to help lead the Pericos de Puebla to a 5-2 win over the Acereros del Norte on Tuesday.

Jesus Arredondo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Issmael Salas and then went to third on a walk by Nick Torres. Later in the inning, Puebla added insurance runs when Salas scored on an error and Yefri Perez hit a sacrifice fly.

Daniel Sanchez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Ryan Luna (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Zach Phillips (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Francisco Peguero singled five times for the Acereros.

With the win, Puebla improved to 3-1 against Monclova this season.