Valdez leads Tijuana to 12-3 win over Leon

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Valdez hit two home runs and drove in seven runs, as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Bravos de Leon 12-3 on Tuesday.

Valdez hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning and then hit a grand slam in the fifth, both off Aldo Montes. Ricky Alvarez homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Tijuana southpaw Gabriel Garcia (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Montes (4-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Jeremias Pineda singled five times for the Bravos.