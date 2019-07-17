Fleetwood coach Joey Barton charged with assault

Joey Barton, the coach of English third-tier team Fleetwood, has been charged by police with assault following an incident involving another manager after a soccer match last season.

Barton, a former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder, has previously denied accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel after the League One match on April 13.

South Yorkshire Police says in a statement that Barton was charged with actual bodily harm after an incident that saw a man left with facial injuries. Barton has been bailed to appear at a magistrates' court on Oct. 9.

Barnsley lodged formal complaints with both the Football Association and the Football League regarding Barton's alleged conduct.

Stendel sustained damage to his two front teeth which required emergency dental treatment. Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow said in a tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that the incident left Stendel with "blood pouring from his face."