Mitchell hits walk-off homer in 10th, Bradenton beats Clearwater 7-3

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Cal Mitchell hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the 10th inning, as the Bradenton Marauders topped the Clearwater Threshers 7-3 on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Mitchell capped an improbable comeback for the Marauders, who scored six runs in the inning for the win. Travis Swaggerty and Lucas Tancas hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Threshers took a 3-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Daniel Brito scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Ike Schlabach (2-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Arjona (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Brito singled three times for the Threshers.