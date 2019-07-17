Cabrera, Avila pitch DSL Royals2 to 3-0 win over DSL Colorado

, (AP) -- Daury Cabrera allowed just three hits over five innings, and Luinder Avila was also effective on the mound, as the DSL Royals2 shut down the DSL Colorado in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Cabrera (1-2) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, DSL Royals2 took the lead on a single by Edgar Martinez that scored Jaswel De Los Santos. The DSL Royals2 then added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Densi Meli scored on an error, while De Los Santos hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Brayan Castillo (1-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The DSL Colorado were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the DSL Royals2's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.