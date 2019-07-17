Garcia’s single leads DSL Phillies Red to 7-2 win over DSL Orioles2

, (AP) -- Wilbert Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Phillies Red to a 7-2 win over the DSL Orioles2 on Wednesday.

The single by Garcia, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Phillies Red a 3-2 lead before Garcia scored on an error later in the inning.

The DSL Phillies Red later added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Yosmel Naranjo (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Juan De Los Santos (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.