Rosario, Henriquez and Martines shut out DSL Astros, DSL Dodgers Bautista wins 11-0

, (AP) -- Jerming Rosario, Edgardo Henriquez and Denverick Martines combined for a shutout as the DSL Dodgers Bautista topped the DSL Astros 11-0 on Wednesday.

Henriquez (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Carlos Calderon (3-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

DSL Dodgers Bautista had a big six-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. The DSL Dodgers Bautista sent 10 men to the plate as Jenderson Jardines hit an RBI single en route to the seven-run lead.

Carlos Santiago homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

The DSL Astros were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the DSL Dodgers Bautista's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.