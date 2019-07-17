Chang hits grand slam, leads Columbus over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Yu Chang and Ryan Flaherty connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 9-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday.

Chang hit a grand slam before Flaherty hit a solo shot that gave the Clippers a 7-4 lead.

The Clippers later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Chang scored on a forceout, while Daniel Johnson hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Columbus starter Michael Peoples (7-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Randall Delgado (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.