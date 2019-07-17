Nolasco’s homer leads DSL Pirates2 to 2-1 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Rodolfo Nolasco hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Pirates2 to a 2-1 win over the DSL Mariners on Wednesday.

In the top of the first, DSL Mariners grabbed the lead on a single by Milkar Perez that scored Jonatan Clase. DSL Pirates2 answered in the third inning when Deivis Nadal scored on an error.

Luis Gonzalez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Juan Burgos (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Pirates2 improved to 6-1 against DSL Mariners this season.