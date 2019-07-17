Rusconi’s single leads Salem to 4-2 win over Down East

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Jagger Rusconi hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

The single by Rusconi, part of a two-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 3-2 lead before Victor Acosta hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Bubba Thompson hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the Wood Ducks a 1-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take the lead in the first inning when Pedro Castellanos hit a two-run home run.

Down East tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Yanio Perez hit an RBI double, driving in Samuel Huff.

Hunter Smith (3-4) got the win in relief while Michael Matuella (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Wood Ducks, Perez doubled and singled three times.

Despite the loss, Down East is 10-5 against Salem this season.