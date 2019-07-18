Paulino, Bell carry AZL Giants Black to 7-0 win over AZL Reds

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- George Bell had three hits and two RBI, and Freddery Paulino allowed just four hits over six innings as the AZL Giants Black beat the AZL Reds 7-0 on Thursday.

Paulino (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out four.

In the bottom of the first, AZL Giants Black grabbed the lead on a single by Richgelon Juliana that scored Bell. The AZL Giants Black then added three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Bell drove in two runs and Matt Malkin drove in one, while Garrett Frechette drove in two runs and Jairo Pomares drove in one in the eighth.

Spencer Stockton (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Arizona League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

The AZL Reds were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Giants Black's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.