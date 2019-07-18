Americaan’s triple leads Eugene to 5-2 win over Hillsboro

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Edmond Americaan hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 5-2 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday.

The triple by Americaan scored Nelson Maldonado, Jonathan Soto, and Jacob Olson to give the Emeralds a 4-2 lead.

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the eighth when Chase Strumpf scored on a balk.

Hunter Bigge (1-0) got the win in relief while Justin Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Despite the loss, Hillsboro is 5-2 against Eugene this season.