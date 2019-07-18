Feduccia’s sacrifice hit leads Rancho Cuca. over San Jose in 11 innings

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Deacon Liput scored on a sacrifice in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-5 win over the San Jose Giants on Wednesday.

Liput scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Rancho Cuca. added an insurance run when Starling Heredia scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeter Downs.

The Giants tied the game 5-5 in the ninth when Manuel Geraldo hit an RBI single, driving in Sandro Fabian.

Donovan Casey doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Brett de Geus (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joey Marciano (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Stranding 16 men on base, the Giants did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Heliot Ramos doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Giants. Fabian singled three times, scoring two runs.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 7-3 against San Jose this season.