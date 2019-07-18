Miley, Astros to take on Harvey, Angels

Houston Astros (60-37, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-47, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (7-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (3-4, 6.88 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

The Angels are 23-28 against AL West opponents. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .335, good for fourth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the lineup with a mark of .442.

The Astros are 29-11 in division matchups. The Astros won the last meeting 11-2. Gerrit Cole secured his 10th victory and George Springer went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Felix Pena took his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 96 hits and has 32 RBIs. Trout is 10-for-24 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .530. Yuli Gurriel is 16-for-42 with two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .282 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Trout: day-to-day (calf), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).