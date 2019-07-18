Mora’s single leads DSL Cardinals Red to 6-5 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Sander Mora hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to a 6-5 win over the DSL Mets2 on Thursday. With the victory, the DSL Cardinals Red swept the short two-game series.

Erick Thomas scored on the play to give the DSL Cardinals Red a 4-3 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Smith Vargas and Mora.

Trailing 6-4, the DSL Mets2 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wilker Velasquez hit an RBI single, driving in Samuel Marte.

DSL Cardinals Red right-hander Angel Cuenca (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Erickson Ortega (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over four innings.

Cesar Berbesi tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the DSL Mets2.

DSL Cardinals Red remains undefeated against DSL Mets2 this season at 6-0.