Blandin’s sac fly leads DSL Rockies to 9-7 win over DSL Mets1

, (AP) -- Yeikel Blandin drove in Jose Cordova with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Rockies to a 9-7 win over the DSL Mets1 on Thursday.

The sacrifice fly by Blandin, part of a two-run inning, gave the DSL Rockies an 8-7 lead before Johendry Vasquez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Juan Brito doubled and singled, driving home three runs for DSL Rockies.

Robinson Hernandez (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alvaro Figueroa (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Mets1, Jan Cabrera homered and singled, scoring two runs. Freddy Valdez homered and singled, driving in three runs.

DSL Rockies remains undefeated against DSL Mets1 this season at 5-0.