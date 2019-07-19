Rodríguez, Rooney help DC United rout FC Cincinnati

Lucas Rodríguez had two goals, Wayne Rooney scored his 11th of the season and D.C. United beat expansion FC Cincinnati 4-1 on Thursday night.

D.C. United (9-5-8) has lost just once in the last eight games to move within one point of first-place Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati (5-14-2) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Rodríguez opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, curling a shot around goalkeeper Spencer Richey. FC Cincinnati is 0-12-1 when allowing the first goal.

Rodríguez gave United a 2-1 lead on a deflected shot from distance in the 59th. Rooney made it 3-1 in the 64th and Paul Arriola capped it in the 73rd — both on breakaways.

Emmanuel Ledesma tied it at 1 in the 54th on a penalty kick after Arriola's hand ball in the box. Kendall Waston had a header strike the crossbar in the 25th.

ORLANDO CITY 1, TIMBERS 1, TIE

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 83rd minute soon after subbing in to give Portland the tie with Orlando City.

Jorge Moreira crossed from the right wing to Sebastian Blanco, who lowered to flick a header behind him to the open Ebobisse.

The Timbers (7-8-5) are unbeaten in their last four regular season games. They outshot Orlando 26-2.

Santiago Patino scored for Orlando (7-9-6) off of a deflection in the box from Moreira in the 44th minute. Moreira intended to clear a cross out of the box, but it went right to Patino's feet in the middle of the box.