Vega leads Auburn to 5-4 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Onix Vega singled three times, as the Auburn Doubledays exploded for a season-high 14 hits in a 5-4 win over the Batavia Muckdogs on Thursday.

Auburn got on the board first in the third inning when Anthony Peroni hit a two-run double and then scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 5-2, the Muckdogs cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Dalvy Rosario hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Troy Johnston.

Evan Lee (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Batavia starter Andrew Miller (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Rosario doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Muckdogs.

Despite the loss, Batavia is 6-3 against Auburn this season.