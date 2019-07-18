Sports
Perkins, Pratto lead the way for Wilmington
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Blake Perkins hit two solo homers as the Wilmington Blue Rocks topped the Winston-Salem Dash 7-6 on Thursday.
Nick Pratto doubled and singled with two runs for Wilmington.
With the game tied 1-1 in the second, Wilmington went out in front when Pratto and Cristian Perez scored on an error.
Trailing 7-5, the Dash cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Carlos Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Steele Walker.
Wilmington left-hander Austin Cox (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Zach Lewis (5-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.
Craig Dedelow tripled and doubled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Dash. Tate Blackman homered and singled.
Comments