Motter’s single leads Midland to 2-1 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Taylor Motter hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday.

Cooper Goldby scored on the play to break a scoreless tie after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

After Midland added a run in the ninth when Nate Mondou hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dan Gamache, the Travelers cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Joseph Odom hit an RBI single, scoring Dom Thompson-Williams.

Angel Duno (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joey Gerber (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.