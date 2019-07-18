Banfield hits grand slam, leads Clinton over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Will Banfield hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 16-7 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday.

The grand slam by Banfield capped a five-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 7-4 lead after J.D. Osborne hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Elkin Alcala (2-2) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joel Inoa (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, Luke Heyer homered and singled, driving home three runs. Matt Cogen tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.