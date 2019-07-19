Crim leads Spokane to 5-1 win over Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Blaine Crim homered twice and had three hits, driving in four as the Spokane Indians topped the Vancouver Canadians 5-1 on Thursday.

Up 2-1, the Indians extended their lead in the sixth inning when Crim hit a two-run home run.

The Indians tacked on another run in the eighth when Crim hit a solo home run.

Luis Rosario (2-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Vancouver starter Juan Diaz (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.