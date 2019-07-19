Pedroza’s single leads Aguascalientes to 7-2 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Richy Pedroza hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Rieleros de Aguascalientes to a 7-2 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Thursday.

The single by Pedroza started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Rieleros a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Michael Wing hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run home run by Marc Flores.

Anthony Carter (9-5) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Antonio Guzman (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Roel Santos doubled twice, also stealing a base for the Olmecas.